Re: “Voters should be outraged” (Letters, March 21).

In answer to “voters should be outraged,” I agree that we should be able to vote for whoever we want and not have to be hog-tied to a political party.

However, it seems many people wrongly think it was the government that put this in place. It was the political parties who did this to us.

They were concerned that one party would cross over to vote for a weaker opponent in the primary so their candidate would have a better chance of winning in the general election.

Both Republican and Democratic parties took this to court, and the parties won. This basically took the vote away from independent voters.

Maybe we need a new Independent Party that will let us vote for whoever we want in the primaries.

John Kuntz

La Conner

