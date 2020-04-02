I am aghast at these letters saying that because we have an epidemic, Trump deserves our support. Really?
The same Trump who made fun of coronavirus at a rally and blamed the Democrats and media while worldwide experts were sounding the alarm? The same one who proposed cutting funding for the CDC, and worse yet, drove experts out and left their positions unfilled?
The same one who has lied about just about everything and ignored expert advice, even during his own press conferences? The same one who said it is not worse than the flu? The same one who boasted that we have done more tests than South Korea, despite them being 1/6 our size and having tested 10 times more per capita than us?
The same one who blamed Obama, after having three years to correct shortcomings?
This man is a weak, self-serving charlatan who only cares about himself. All the heavy lifting has been done by governors and mayors while Trump had one oar in the water.
Because of Trump’s denialism, we have absolutely no idea how many people have been infected, how many have had it and survived, or what the situation is in general. Every other developed country has done a better job of getting baseline data.
And yet when he beats his chest with self-admiration, his followers eat it up like candies out of a party bowl. Get real, folks. When Easter rolls around, our death toll will have exceeded 9/11. This is going to get ugly.
You know who gets my support? The doctors, nurses and hospital attendants who put their lives on the line for us. The families of the dead and dying who deserved a grown-up for president. The service workers who lost their jobs as our safety net was eviscerated. Not Trump.
Douglas Mills
Burlington
