Re: "Science offers best chance for fish" (Letters, Aug. 6).
The letter stated that we have great science and great fish managers. That is partly correct, but if you think they are fully responsible for setting seasons and limits you are so uninformed and wrong, it's reckless.
I know firsthand from experience of 26 years fighting for equal fishing opportunities that the final decisions are not based on science only. It starts at the top with a governor who is more interested in pleasing the big donors than carrying out his duty to serve the people. He doesn't have the courage to stand up and do what's right. He needs to be voted out of office if not thrown out for lack of leadership. That goes for his cronies, as well.
I'm all for science, and state Fish and Wildlife has some great employees. They recommended we have a longer Chinook season in Puget Sound.
Politics rule recreational fishing in Washington. Dump Inslee.
Kelly Hawley
Burlington
