Re: "Instead of protesting, try to do good" (Letters, June 27).
To say that "all lives matter" while discussing the tragic George Floyd murder and criticizing the ensuing protests is to gravely misunderstand the point of the Black Lives Matter movement and the reasons for millions of voices raised in protests around the world in recent weeks.
The writer makes an interesting analogy: "If one of your relatives committed a crime should your whole family be found guilty?"
Taking that analogy further, what if you, as a family member, try to stop that relative from committing the crime, but the rest of your family holds you back? What if your family punishes you and disowns you for trying to stop the criminal relative? What if the relative is successful in committing the crime, and your entire family does everything possible to protect your criminal relative and prevent them from facing consequences?
What do these actions say about your "family?"
These unjust actions in the "police family" nationwide take place disproportionately against victims of color, with countless innocent lives lost. These systemic actions are the reasons for peaceful protests around the world: marches, vigils and athletes kneeling.
In less than a month, these protesting voices are being heard, with policing policy changes happening from local to federal levels. Protesting is doing good.
Clara Duff
Anacortes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.