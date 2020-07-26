Re: "Socialist power grab happening" (Letters, July 19).
This letter suggests we wake up. I am waking up, and I see that America is both good and bad. I see that reality itself is not black and white, but is instead gray, as is America. One good thing about America is that we can express our opinions. One bad thing about America is brutality against people of color.
The author wrote “incensed hatred for our country and paid anarchists” have been “unleashed”. I can assure her that I am not paid when I attend a protest, nor are my loved ones. I don’t hate America and after researching it, I can report that anarchists are not paying protesters. And my relatives have provided eyewitness reports that it has been the police who have been violent in Seattle.
Educated youths, who understand that “justice for all” is not a reality for all Americans, are risking their safety to emphasize the breadth of our culture’s injustice. The biggest danger for these youth is the police.
We must not forget that America killed Indigenous peoples, forcing them from their homes, glorified confederates who fought for the right to enslave even children, dropped nuclear weapons on Japanese cities and killed innocent people like Breonna Taylor. These murders by police continue. I urge the author to imagine what it would be like to have an innocent loved one killed by police with no repercussions.
Hopefully she finds comfort knowing that we read her letter. And hopefully those who fear the protests read The New Jim Crow to learn about the history that brought us here. The author and I probably agree that law-abiding citizens deserve to feel safe. We protesters are not her enemy. We want the best for Americans.
Ann Brooking
Bow
