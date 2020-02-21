Re: “Fact is Trump’s popularity is up” (Letters, Feb. 14).
The letter writer stated the following: “America knows better, and you should be ashamed for ripping up his (Trump’s) values.”
My values do differ from the president’s. I was taught that you don’t call people names. Yet our president has no problem calling people he doesn’t like “Little Rocket Man,” “Pocahontas” or “Sleepy, Creepy Joe.” He is the president, and it makes him look small.
I was taught that you don’t mock people who are disabled. While still a candidate in 2015, Trump physically mocked disabled reporter Serge Kovaleski. Why? Kovaleski questioned Trump’s unsubstantiated claim that New Jersey Muslims celebrated on 9/11. It not only made Trump look small, but it was just plain cruel.
I was taught there was something special about marriage. My vows meant something. Our president has no problem seeking a porn star for sex when he is married. Nor does he have a problem directing a payment to her to keep the affair quiet. Again, not a value I hold.
I still remember my mom saying, “You make a mess, you clean it up.” Again, not a value our president holds. In December, the New York Times reported “95 Environmental Rules Being Rolled Back Under Trump.” Of the 95, 58 have been completed. These rollbacks ease pollution standards for some of the biggest polluting industries.
Finally, I was taught not to lie. There was a consequence to do so. Our president, however, not only lies, but has no consequence in doing so. Even though intelligence agencies investigated the 2016 election hack and concluded Russian interference, our president still insists on saying it was Ukraine.
I am proud of my value differences, not ashamed.
Barbara Symonds
Sedro-Woolley
