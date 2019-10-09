Re: “Climate: What if we do nothing?” (Letters, Sept. 29).
Most of the time doing nothing about a problem announced by people with their hair on fire is a wise decision.
The letter claims President Trump is uninformed and a liar regarding climate change because he refuses to set his hair on fire. Could it be that he has heard from the scientists that tell us there is no climate crisis, and he is exercising wisdom in keeping his lighter in his pocket?
On Sept. 23, Climate Intelligence Foundation (CLINTEL) sent a letter on behalf of 500 scientists and professional people to the Secretary General of the U.N. stating there is no climate emergency and inviting the U.N. to work with this group to organize a constructive high-level meeting between world-class scientists on both sides of the climate debate to take place early in 2020. Will this proposed meeting happen?
I recommend spending some time reading the climate reports from the Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change, and maybe you can catch up with Trump. The full reports are heavy reading without a science background, but the executive summary and summaries for policymakers are quite readable.
It is my sincere hope this information will ease your angst about global warming and projected consequences. Informed, cooler heads are needed to calm the rhetoric and reassure the innocent children of the world that they aren’t about to die.
Roger Barber
Mount Vernon
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.