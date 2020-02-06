Re: Trump will be re-elected (Letters, Feb. 2).
I can’t say enough about checking facts when reporting numbers.
A recent letter writer quoted there were 75,000 people who attended the Wildwood Convention Center Trump Rally in New Jersey. Really?
According to the Wildwood website, the center, in total, only holds 10,000. Trump, himself, claimed there were tens of thousands outside the center waiting to get in. I’m thinking he never saw the aerial photos and no one actually counted the numbers.
According to NJ.com, “NJ Advance Media reporters outside the convention center estimated several thousand watching a video screen at Fox Park and another few thousand at the video screen closer to the entrance. Officials said previously that the convention center had room for 7,400 for the president’s rally. And inside, the arena was packed.” In light of these estimates, there were nowhere near 75,000 people who attended the rally.
It makes the remaining claims suspect.
Barbara Symonds
Sedro-Woolley
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.