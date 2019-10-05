In regards to the two pro-Trump letters of Sept. 28, I would turn the lamp back to them and quote the last paragraph of the first: “None of us should ever resort to the hatred being exposed in full view. Perhaps deception is the deadliest weapon, as many Americans are now deceived and manipulated by lies.”

Also, courtesy of John Heywood (1546), from Jeremiah 5:21: “None are so blind as those who will not see ...”

Robert Thomas

Bow

More from this section

Load comments