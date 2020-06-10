Re: "Are we all just inconvenient?" (Letters, May 29).
A recent letter wondered, “Is this the Home of the Free or of the 'nonessential inconvenient people?’”
It’s a great question. Unfortunately, the writer blames “socialism” for answering it.
But racism is a much better choice. Behind the George Floyd-inspired protests and riots is a long-standing pattern of courts treating blacks more harshly than whites for the same offense (prisonpolicy.org) and of police assaulting or killing black men with relative impunity (cbc.com). Clearly, our society finds dark skin inconvenient.
In Washington, D.C., Attorney General William Barr ordered a gathering of a thousand people peacefully protesting the murder of Floyd to be dispersed with tear gas and rubber bullets so the president could act tough and brandish a Bible in front of a church. The protestors and their message were obviously inconvenient.
Our crony capitalist economy also determines who is truly essential or free. Though temporarily deemed “essential,” the poverty-level wage earned by the black and brown people who provide much of our food and health care necessarily restricts their freedom to bare survival.
The letter then asks why Congress is essential when many workers are not.
Slowing the spread of a virus that has killed 110,000 Americans is part of the answer, but while millions have been idled by COVID-19, the Republican Senate is toiling to confirm federal judges whose record promises they will put business interests ahead of consumers or workers (huffpost.com), for Republicans, an essential qualification.
In the first COVID-19 rescue package, crony capitalists also sneakily cut more billions in taxes on corporations and mega-millionaires (nytimes.com). More apparently essential work.
In contrast, socialism places community concerns over private self-interest. Because of it, we have public schools and hospitals, Social Security and Medicare.
In Trump’s America, it’s racism and crony capitalism, not socialism, that’s deciding who’s “essential” or “free.”
Ken Winkes
Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.