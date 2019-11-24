Re: "It's all 'political theater'" (Letters, Nov. 20)

Regarding the writer's comment that the impeachment hearings are "political theater," may I remind the writer of something the Bard said: "All the world's a stage." It's clear the writer is reading from the wrong script.

Line by line of the writer's concerns appears to have been derived from cable TV programming, primarily on the right-wing fringe. Of course the writer will interpret her script incorrectly. It's the wrong script for this "play."

I recommend a re-reading of the Constitution of the United States, which clearly spells out the function of impeachment for high crimes and misdemeanors. 

Kenneth Field

Burlington

More from this section

Load comments