Re: "It's all 'political theater'" (Letters, Nov. 20)
Regarding the writer's comment that the impeachment hearings are "political theater," may I remind the writer of something the Bard said: "All the world's a stage." It's clear the writer is reading from the wrong script.
Line by line of the writer's concerns appears to have been derived from cable TV programming, primarily on the right-wing fringe. Of course the writer will interpret her script incorrectly. It's the wrong script for this "play."
I recommend a re-reading of the Constitution of the United States, which clearly spells out the function of impeachment for high crimes and misdemeanors.
Kenneth Field
Burlington
