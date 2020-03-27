Re: “Trump did not dismantle CDC Pandemic Response Unit” (Letters, March 22).
A recent writer disputes an earlier letter to the editor that said the Trump administration dismantled the National Security Council global health unit. The writer said it had not and referenced Factcheck.com to substantiate his claim.
When we have a president who lies habitually, consulting Factcheck is always a good place to start. In this instance, though, the writer missed his mark by asking Factcheck the wrong question.
The Factcheck quotation he provided as support concerned the Centers for Disease Control’s pandemic response capability, but the letter he was “correcting” was about the National Security Council’s pandemic response team. That previous letter was wholly accurate. (foreignpolicycom)
The writer also counters claims that Trump has cut funding for CDC by supplying Factcheck figures that appear to show that he has not. What the writer does not say is that the Trump budgets have called for steep cuts to CDC funding every year, including this one. It was Congress that restored the cuts and even increased funding. Another missed mark. (abcnews.go.com)
The letter concludes by criticizing Joe Biden for saying that Trump’s evident xenophobia might have influenced the ban he imposed on travel to and from China. While I don’t live in Trump’s head, it would be hard to miss the wide xenophobic strain displayed in the first three years of his presidency, where instances of his xenophobia abound. (vox.com)
I’m all for evenhandedness. Presenting both sides is only fair, but when Republican Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan said, “Everyone is entitled to his own opinion but not to his own facts,” his distinction between the value of fact and opinion may have been too kind.
I’d go with Mark Twain, who defined vagrant opinions as those without visible means of support.
Those means of support would be verifiable facts.
Ken Winkes
Conway
