...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT
PDT THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the mid 80s to mid
90s expected. This will pose a moderate to high risk of heat-
related illness.
* WHERE...Northwest Interior, Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area,
Bellevue and Vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Lower Chehalis
Valley Area, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior, Seattle and
Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity.
* WHEN...From noon today to midnight PDT Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses
for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without
effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
I disagree with the letter of Aug. 6 ("Law-abiding citizens with guns aren't the problem.")
I have heard this same rhetoric from the Republican Party over and over again. They state the problem as being criminals and mentally ill people, but don't offer any solutions.
According to Pew research, 57% of Republicans compared to 25% of Democrats have a gun in their home.
The Republican Party has a long history of blocking all gun legislation that would provide solutions.
In the big picture, the Republican Party is the single largest entity responsible for our children being increasingly physically and mentally at risk. If you vote Republican, you perpetuate the foundation of the problem as to why our children live in fear.
In Japan, there is a yearlong process to get a gun permit. You go through a thorough background check and mental health assessment. Then you must take part in both firearm instruction and gun safety programs.
Japan had only one gun death last year, done with a homemade gun. I doubt that any Japanese child lives in constant fear that a deranged person might walk into their classroom and shoot them with an AK-47.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 1 in 5 Americans will suffer from mental health issues in any given year.
I recommend gun owners ask Google, "Do I put my family at risk by having a gun in the house?"
All the research says yes, significantly.
To protect our families, I recommend that all gun owners go through a mental health exam yearly.
This is not a bad idea when you consider that 60% of the Republican Party still believes Trump is telling the truth.
