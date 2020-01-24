Re: “Sedro-Woolley schools spending, asking for too much” (Letters Jan. 17).
As a former School Board member, I had to respond to this letter as it contains a lot of misinformation and incorrect facts on both taxes and timber revenues.
The writer states that 62% of our property taxes currently go to schools. For 2019, including the state and local taxes, the total was 45.4% on my tax statement. Where did 62% come from?
The writer refers to recent articles about timber revenues and the future diminished returns because of lower harvests. He obviously did not read the articles thoroughly. He references the millions the district received in the past and infers that much of this money was wasted.
The district receives two separate types of payments for timber harvest. One can only be used for capital projects or to pay debt on such expenses. It cannot be used for salaries, supplies, etc. In past years, this money has been used for land purchases for future school sites, portables and major building projects-repairs.
The second payment the district receives goes to the general fund for any district expenses. The part the writer didn’t elaborate on was (as explained in the articles) that until 2017, the district received a net revenue of $0 to the general fund. For every timber dollar received, the state deducted the same amount from the basic education apportionment they paid. The millions the writer refers to didn’t exist.
As for his reference to overpaid administrators and an incompetent board, I would think someone who was a teacher would be better informed than to make a statement like that. I know both the current superintendent and his predecessor voluntarily turned down pay raises to save money. The board members donate hundreds of hours of time and have a huge responsibility. Incompetent? I don’t think so.
Jim Kallio
Sedro-Woolley
