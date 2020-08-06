Re: “Recreational fishers need to stand up” (Letters, July 22).
The writer states "we keep losing seasons and opportunity based on politics and not science." On the contrary, current restrictions are now finally based on science rather than politics.
I am a retired fishery scientist with over 45 years of professional experience. The history of politics overruling science in fisheries management is long and sad. Witness the decline of many fish stocks all over the world.
Closer to home, salmon and other populations have been decimated by a combination of dams, habitat destruction, urban and agricultural development, pollution, poor hatchery practices, and especially overfishing. Until recently, nearly every decision detrimental to fish populations has been political, counter to scientific recommendations. Now that iconic salmon runs are at risk of extinction, thoughtful politicians are finally listening to scientists in hopes that fish will not be gone forever.
Have you ever wondered why the fishing regulations are so complicated? It is because dedicated professional fish researchers and managers closely examine the biology and reproductive capacity of each fish population to determine how they can thrive while giving you the opportunity to catch some. Because previous politically motivated decisions depleted the fisheries, fishing is now carefully limited so populations will rebuild.
I deeply respect Gov. Inslee and current state leadership for finally taking guidance from their dedicated fisheries managers. If you think changing leadership will open more fishing, you are sorely mistaken.
The idea that relaxing regulations will magically produce more fish is shortsighted. Even temporarily relaxing regulations will only cause further losses to fish and fishing in the future.
If you want to catch more fish, listen to professional scientists, enjoy the harvest opportunities that are available and join in on conservation efforts for improving fishing.
Eric Knudsen
Mount Vernon
