Re: “Support Sedro-Woolley schools” (Letters, Jan. 10).

As a retired teacher of 28 years, I agree, teachers deserve the best, and should be well paid for educating future generations. But does education really need a CEO class of overpaid administrators and superintendents?

We moved here 30 years ago with our two infant sons, now both college graduates. We’ve learned over the years that our tax collectors seem incapable of balancing their budgets and get away with it either because nobody’s paying attention or because they’ve been conned.

The information in the Sedro-Woolley School Board’s request for the “repair” levy is cleverly written, as Proposition 1 once was. The district isn’t asking for $2.5 million over six years, but $2.5 million/year for six years, for a total of $15 million.

For many years the School District received millions from timber sale taxes and is currently suing the Department of Natural Resources for $3 million over “lost” deforestation revenues. But where did past millions go? Perhaps the superintendent can answer that?

Nobody denies that school buildings need repair and maintenance. But should people have to move because of the board’s incompetence? Where does the money go, if not to repair and maintenance?

Another writer recently pointed out 62% of our property taxes already goes to the schools. Perhaps fewer administrators and a competent leadership would allow for more repairs and maintenance.

It’s time for the Piggy Bank to say – Enough.

A. Helge Andersson

Sedro-Woolley

