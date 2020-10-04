Re: “Candidates’ attendance at GOP gala disappointing,” Letters, Sept. 13.
The writer expresses disapproval of Ron Wesen, Bill Bruch and others who attended the Skagit GOP rally because they didn’t wear masks. I applaud and congratulate those candidates for their independent thinking and willingness to stand up for truth and honesty. This is especially difficult in the midst of the fear and panic we are exposed to every day from politicians, the media and public health bureaucrats.
True scientific data supporting the effectiveness of cloth or surgical masks is rare. To be sure, the internet is full of flawed evidence supporting masks’ usefulness. Science requires carefully controlled, randomized studies performed and interpreted by scientists. The CDC reports one such study: “Nonpharmaceutical Measures for Pandemic Influenza in Non Health Care Settings.” The article concludes that “Evidence from RCT’s [randomized controlled trials] of hand hygiene or face masks did not support a substantial effect on transmission of laboratory-confirmed influenza …”
Most people don’t know how small this virus is. It averages about 125 nanometers. (USA Today). (As reference, red blood cell diameter is about 7,000 nanometers.) Average pore size of the blue surgical mask is 19,290 nanometers. (TheRelationshipofFabricPropertiesandBacteria.pdf)
Do the math. Is it possible the virus might escape its droplet to pass through these masks? If masks were so useful, why were they not required before COVID?
The writer commends our health department for following “science” and for its efforts to make our community virus-free. Good luck with that. Viruses have existed longer than we have and will be here long after we’re gone. And our science has been wrong from the start, including the modeling, the data collection, the testing and lockdowns. Why is Washington’s science different from Idaho’s science? The only science we’ve been forced to follow is political science.
Life is full of risk; it’s time to move on.
Val Mullen
Sedro-Woolley
