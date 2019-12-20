Re: “Leave county fairgrounds alone” (Letters, Dec. 7).
This is in response to the letter protesting the suggestion that the Skagit County Fairgrounds potentially move out of Mount Vernon.
The fairgrounds are landlocked and cannot expand. The counties to the north and south of us both have fairgrounds that allow expansion and already can accommodate several activities as well as the fair. That can never happen in Skagit County. The commissioners have clearly stated that the fair would be replaced and allows excellent opportunities for growth, which should have happened long ago anyway.
Please consider the opportunities this move allows. It’s a sensible, progressive move.
Lynn Moen
Sedro-Woolley
