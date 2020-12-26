Re: Witnessing blatant hypocrisy; Nov. 28.
A reader wrote a letter about how wonderful President Trump has been and how terrible President Biden will be, for which I would like to respond.
1. Trump had nothing to do with the Pfizer COVID vaccine. Pfizer never signed on with Trump’s Warp Speed program, instead it made a contractual agreement with a small Bio-tech company in Mainz, Germany, called BioNTech. A Turkish married couple and chemist discovered the vaccine and went into partnership with Pfizer.
2. It is a lie that Biden and the “mystical” rest wanted nothing to do with it. The entire country, as well as the world, stood by in devastating astonishment listening to Trump call the virus a hoax and that it will disappear on Election Day, while Biden, scientists and we the people begged anyone in his hierarchy to please do something.
3. The issue of hanging chads was real and took Gore only a few weeks questioning. The Trump lie of voter fraud is phony as proven by 55 federal judges and SCOTUS. Therefore, claiming Trump has every right putting our country through his failure to accept reality is un-American as well as delusional.
4. Stacking the Supreme Court was already done by Mitch McConnell’s refusal to allow a hearing on Obama’s nominee for 11 months, as well as 78 federal judges. That is stacking the courts.
5. Socialism is already here. Subsidizing billionaire corporations with taxes is socialism. Paying farmers not to produce while having a phony trade war with China is socialism. Hiring and paying exorbitant wages from our taxes to one’s own family members is the ultimate in socialism.
Jerry Chastain
Mount Vernon
