Re: “Penalties for mask violations would further divide” (Jan. 14).
The simple public health guidelines for distancing and mask-wearing have been clear from the start. The writer recommends putting the responsibility for accomplishing these guidelines on “our elected officials” and having them “find ways to bring us together”....”to establish well-understood guidelines and positive messages ...” What can possibly be hard to understand about “wear a mask in public” and “keep 6 feet away from others”? Any small child can understand these. Early in the pandemic, CDC Director Robert Redfield called face-mask wearing “one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the virus.” That message seems positive and encouraging to me.
The writer states “It is time for us to heal ...” The fact is, we literally need to heal from this pandemic. Slowing and stopping the deadly virus is a far more serious need than healing the feelings of those who insist on being a part of the problem. How many people have already died because someone else wasn’t wearing a mask? The time for coddling naysayers and mask violators has passed. Lives are at stake. Wear the mask, or suffer the consequences and pay the fine.
Clara Duff
Anacortes
