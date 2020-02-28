Re: “Proud not to share Trump’s values” (Letters, Feb. 21).
Regarding your letter of presidential fault finding, I do agree with much of your letter regarding Trump’s human failings, and I too wish we could have a saint in the Oval Office.
However, since we are all human and prone to human error, I must overlook Trump’s human failings and take a good, long hard look at what this sinful president has done for America and hundreds of thousands of folks needing a boost in their lives.
I believe President Trump has really done that for us, in spite of his human shortcomings.
So, let’s step back and let our heavenly Father judge Trump’s life. Let’s you and I judge what he’s doing for our country today.
Barbara Brattain
Sedro-Woolley
