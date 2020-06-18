Re: "Jobs report a sign of a booming economy" (Letters, June 11)
Not sure what alternate universe the writer is living in, but the economy is far from booming. Worst economy since the Great Depression. He calls that booming?
The job report, which was greatly inflated by Mitch McConnell's wife, is for one not new jobs but a few people returning to work. He thinks the country isn't broke? Protests nationwide, racism at the forefront due to an inept racist leader.
America is waking up but not in the way the writer thinks. More prosperity, worst market in history. Over 115,000 dead and counting. The writer thinks voting won't be by mail. In Washington, we have been voting by mail for several years and it works.
Record soaring debt (even long before the pandemic). Four more years under a president who lies daily, is obviously unfit and has weakened the country worse than any before. Destroyed our reputation worldwide.
The writer thinks some god has blessed the nation? With what? Record unemployment, unnecessary deaths and businesses permanently ruined?
Four more years? The majority says no thanks to that. Four more years of a deranged man gassing peaceful protesters so he can wave a book he has never opened? Nope, nada, nyet.
Grant Marsh
Sedro-Woolley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.