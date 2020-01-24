Re: “Pelosi’s spectacle of shame” (Letters, Jan. 18).

Contrary to this letter’s assertion, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s place in history will be as an American hero.

The procession was a constitutional formality for very serious issues.

As for accomplishing nothing? How about impeaching the president of the United States forever, for starters?

And no, this is not about regaining power, but stopping this president from subverting our democracy. (If you need specifics, that would certainly be no problem. Just don’t have the space.)

Look it up. Our successful economic turnaround started with Obama. Sorry.

What immigration reform are you talking about? Families in cages? International cooperation?

Name one. Maybe Russia?

Energy sustainability? Trying to prop up a polluting coal industry and climate change denial?

Military preparedness? That’s right. Trashing our commanders and generals?

Fascism? You must mean the one where evidence and documents are withheld, the enemy is the free press and opponents are spied on. Am I right?

Impeached forever even though the spineless, fascist Republicans in the Senate will exonerate this criminal. Well, there will be a place in history for them, too.

Thank you, Nancy Pelosi.

Mark Philippsen

Anacortes

