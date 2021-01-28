Re: “Witnessing blatant hypocrisy” Nov. 28, 2020.
Please list Trump’s “wonderful accomplishments” during his four years in power and feel free to include all the “terrible things” President Biden has yet to do.
One may call the investigations into Trump’s business and political practices “witch hunts,” but there’s no smoke without fire, and he undoubtedly is the “big witch,” or maybe the devil himself.
Four years ago, someone wrote: “We didn’t elect Trump to be our choir boy.” She was right. And that’s why the Electoral College must be disbanded, to prevent another “anti-choir boy” or worse from being selected again.
Is this what we should expect in future elections — GOP candidates backed by local, state or national fascist and white-supremacist groups, attempting to overturn legal elections by force?
I can get a ticket for jaywalking, another for a defaulting taillight, but Trump and a few lawmakers who were complicit in the siege of the Capitol building, resulting in deaths, may walk free.
Not only should those Republican senators be recused from the impeachment trial, they should also be expelled, prosecuted and sentenced to prison with Trump for what they encouraged.
Refusing to impeach Trump just proves they’re looking out for themselves, not the good of the country.
If Trump’s not found guilty, expect something much worse next time.
Helge Andersson
Sedro-Woolley
