(Re: Debate Corner, “Indeed, dangerous times,” May 9.)
The writer appears more inclined to use misrepresentations (cherry picking) and far right dog whistles instead of verifiable facts.
In reference to the “Marxist Left,” the writer fails to provide verifiable details of who this is and, since the Communist Party USA has been essentially moribund for 30-plus years, who/what is this Marxist Left?
Given that the writer is correct about the aim of Marxism as stated in “Manifesto of the Communist Party,” and that overthrow, possibly violent, of the bourgeoisie was necessary to achieve the government of the proletariat, it should also be noted that in “The Grundrisse” Marx thought that the bourgeoisie would decline and fall out of power due to the inherent conflicts within the capitalist system thus empowering the proletariat without violence (removing class conflict through natural means?)
I would also recommend the writer study Marx’s “The German Ideology” to understand the foundation of his thinking.
The writer’s proposition of “critical race theory” substituting for “class conflict” seems novel and without merit. Substituting “race” for “class” is specious and openly bigoted, but I would be interested in detailed argument in support of the position, if there is any.
Finally, although the so-called socialist governments cited have failed their citizens, an analysis easily reveals that none of those were actually socialist in the paradigm of Marxism, but distortions of the philosophy, e.g. Marxist-Leninist-Stalinist, Maoist etc.
I would note to the writer that the U.S. is not blameless in the economic failure and destruction of human rights of many of its citizens and it appears to me that we are currently in two-steps-back mode in that area of social progress. I also note the socialist governments of Iceland, etc., are currently serving their people well.
Robert Elkins
Anacortes
