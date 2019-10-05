I had a bit of a surprise while reading a letter in your Debate Corner. (“Buyer beware, or learn to love the Sound of Freedom,” Sept. 27)

In several paragraphs, the writer impugns many of his fellow citizens, starting with unscrupulous real estate agents who only work for the commission of their sales and for whom “Honesty and integrity has (sic) nothing to do with the ability for them to make money, which is the only reason to go to work.”

He moves on to “stupid people,” taken in by scams.

Politicians, he claims, though there may be a few good ones, are in government only for their remuneration, “not to help the people they care so much about.”

“Money, and only money drives everyday life, period,” he claims and ends with the admonition that if people don’t like the sounds of jets at Whidbey Naval Air Station, they can “pack your stuff and get out of my country.”

My surprise wasn’t the vitriol or the sad ramblings.

My surprise is that I assumed they were recent quotes from our president and should have been on a news page.

David Johnson

Mount Vernon

