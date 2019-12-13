Re: “City voters should have had say in plastic bag ban” (Letters, Dec. 5).

Don’t lay your resistance to plastic bags at my door. I’m pretty elderly, and I have a dozen cloth bags in my car, including two insulated ones that I bought for solid and frozen foods. They’re light as air, easy to transport to a shopping cart, and less awkward to handle when filled. Folks have been giving them out all around town for years, as promotional pieces.

I was surprised that the new state senator for the 10th District announced he was changing from skinny plastic bags to thicker ones. But then Sen. Ron Muzzall made a number of surprising and disappointing statements during his Town Hall meeting on Sunday.

Nicki Hamilton

Mount Vernon

More from this section

Load comments