Re: “City voters should have had say in plastic bag ban” (Letters, Dec. 5).
Don’t lay your resistance to plastic bags at my door. I’m pretty elderly, and I have a dozen cloth bags in my car, including two insulated ones that I bought for solid and frozen foods. They’re light as air, easy to transport to a shopping cart, and less awkward to handle when filled. Folks have been giving them out all around town for years, as promotional pieces.
I was surprised that the new state senator for the 10th District announced he was changing from skinny plastic bags to thicker ones. But then Sen. Ron Muzzall made a number of surprising and disappointing statements during his Town Hall meeting on Sunday.
Nicki Hamilton
Mount Vernon
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.