Re: "Do all monuments have to go?" (Letters, June 28).
In addition to COVID-19, we can characterize Trumpism and racism as viruses plaguing our country.
Donald Trump’s gross negligence in handling the coronavirus is well documented. His incompetence is mirrored by Republican governors, who will suffer politically when they face re-election. The Russia bounty scandal may turn out worse for Trump than Watergate was for Nixon. Stay tuned.
On June 28, the Skagit Valley Herald published a letter from someone who was “just wondering“ how long it will be before the monument of U.S. Marines raising the flag at Iwo Jima must be torn down "because of the pain it brings to the hearts of some Japanese people who view it?"
I will give him the benefit of the doubt that he is not intentionally racist, but he is what has been described as “subconsciously” racist. Systemic racism affects us all.
Here's why I have no pain in my heart concerning that monument: Right after WWII started, virtually every young able-bodied Japanese American male tried to enlist in the U.S. military. Most who qualified were assigned to the 442nd Infantry Brigade and sent to Europe. I had two relatives who served with that unit; they received Purple Hearts for battle wounds and Bronze Stars for valor. American heroes.
My maternal uncle had a doctorate in physics and was already an officer in the U.S. Army. He was also a great hero, serving in the Pacific theater. He was in the Intelligence Corps and was awarded the Silver Star for his role in breaking the Japanese code, a most important element in ending the war in the Pacific. Later, I too served as a commissioned officer in the Army.
The Marines at Iwo Jima are our brothers, and the flag they raised is out flag. Did I mention I’m Japanese American?
David L. Yamashita
Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.