Re: “Climate change not an ‘existential threat’ to humans.” (Letters, Sept. 21)
University of Washington professor Cliff Mass was quoted as saying that climate change was not an existential threat, defined as one that has the potential to undermine the very viability of human civilization. He stated that warnings have been issued for decades now regarding catastrophic climate changes that we should already have witnessed, but such predictions have turned out to be very wrong.
I immediately thought of the thousands of lives lost and devastated by recent hurricanes Dorian, Katrina, Harvey; firestorms in California; and the heat waves across Europe. Do we really want to wait for the very survival of (all the rest of) human civilization to be undermined?
I contacted professor Mass who said that he suspected that the letter author was quoting from his blog (cliffmass.blogspot.com/2019/08/is-global-warming-existential-threat.html), which he said relies on the conclusions of the IPCC and U.S. National Assessment.
So, I read his blog, and it appears that Mass was correctly quoted. However, I also went to the IPCC and U.S. National Assessment sites, both of which are clearly more concerned about the impacts of climate change. See also the article quoting the IPCC on Sept. 26, “We’re All In Big Trouble.”
I am not clear what the intent of the UW professor or author of the original letter is. I hope it is to dissuade people from giving up completely out of fear, which I agree, is not a helpful outcome.
I hope instead we can take heart remembering past environmental issues and efforts, such as conservation programs of the ‘70s to clean up polluted air and waterways.
What would California air and our own Lake Washington look like today had we not acted then? Everyone’s combined efforts made an amazing difference and still can today.
Janet Cray
Mount Vernon
