I had to comment on the letter “Churches should not be restricted during pandemic” on Dec. 9.
Yes, the Constitution gave us the freedom of practicing religion. What the governor and health officials are doing by temporarily prohibiting the gathering at churches is not taking those rights away. The same with closing gyms, restaurants, requesting no gatherings, etc. This is to protect — you — the people, to ensure you survive this pandemic so that you can go back to life the way it was and do all these things once again.
Nobody is happy with these restrictions, even the people giving them, or trying to enforce them. We all want this to go away and to get back to all the activities and have social gatherings with friends and family and just go back to fully living life. Do we not remember the superspreader event back in early March? Sixty-two people of a Mount Vernon church choir got together to rehearse. In the short period of time that all these people gathered, 52 people got infected and two people died. They died.
These rules are in effect to save lives, not to restrict us personally. There are seat belt laws, drunk driving laws and no public smoking laws now that weren't always around. Some rebelled at those, too. But think of all the lives that were saved, possibly including ourselves or loved ones. The pandemic will not last forever. The letter writer might think she is suffering because of these rules, but at least she is alive and not dying of COVID.
Janet Harrison
Burlington
