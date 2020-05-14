Re: "Current logic avoids all risk" (Letters, May 9).
This letter is in reply to the writer who suggested that actions taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 were equivalent to asking everyone to drive 25 mph to prevent traffic accidents.
But we do have traffic laws that set safe speed limits and prohibit impaired or distracted driving. It is when people break these laws that accidents occur.
Just as you are not free to talk on your phone as you drive, because it endangers others, so you should not be free to go maskless where masks are required to protect other people.
Public safety must always be paramount.
Barbara Flug
Hamilton
