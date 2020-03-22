Re: “Vulnerable will be hurt by Trump’s incompetence” (Letters, March 18).
The recent letter on Trump’s dismantling the Pandemic Response Unit is false. You can look it up on Factcheck.org.
Here is a brief quote from Factcheck, posted on March 12: “As the COVID-19 disease caused by the new coronavirus has spread around the world, a number of politicians, news organizations and public figures have made the false claim that the Trump administration cut the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s anti-pandemic work in over 40 countries to just 10. The CDC told us that’s not true.”
It goes on further to say: “CDC did not have to cut back its work from 49 to 10 countries,” said Maureen Bartee, CDC’s associate director for Global Health Security, in a statement to Factcheck.org.”
In fact, in 2020, the CDC was awarded $183 million for global public health protection and in 2021 President Trump has requested that funding for global disease detection be increased further.
Why does the media not say anything about this? It seems that they simply parrot false remarks made by the likes of Chuck Schumer, and Joy Behar from ABC’s The View. You simply can’t always believe what you hear from media sources that have distinct agendas.
Say what you want about Trump’s response to coronavirus. Certainly not perfect. But in hindsight, his travel ban from China certainly looks to be both a bold and correct move for the safety of the American people. All while the Democrats were wasting time and our money on impeachment. Oh, and don’t forget Biden’s initial comments to the travel ban accusing Trump of being a xenophobe. He isn’t saying it anymore.
Joe Luciano
Anacortes
