Re: “Trump doing a great job” (Letters, March 25).
Really, a great job? The best Trump could do is to step back, keep quiet and let the experts talk. But that won’t happen because they’re all fired for speaking — to him — inconvenient truths.
Why is it necessary to come down on “left-wingers” and “globalists” all the time? Aren’t we together facing a much deadlier enemy in the COVID-19 than “Democrats and anti-Trumpers”?
Closing the borders with China didn’t slow down the spread of the virus, or Trump’s “flu,” which would supposedly fizzle out in April. We’re now looking at possibly more than 100,000 U.S. deaths. Great job, Trump.
While the dead are being stacked into refrigerated morgue-trailers in New York, Trump denies Gov. Andrew Cuomo equipment, because “he’s not nice to me.”
Trump wasn’t faced with an “unknown.” Bill Gates warned him in 2015/2018 about how completely unprepared we were for the next pandemic. The egocentric idiot dismissed it.
If this is war, then Trump’s properties, golf resorts, hotels, Mar-A-Lago and Trump Tower should be converted into hospitals — for free, until the worst is over; or get out of the presidential race.
Consider Trump equal to FDR, better than Lincoln and Washington, and — any — future president is over the top. While U.S. history is full of corrupt and immoral presidents, Trump is by far the worst.
I was deeply moved when Queen Elizabeth II gave solace and hope to her suffering people in this darkest time. With Donald Trump, I feel only rage and shame.
Pray he’s finished, and thank God when he’s gone.
A. Helge Andersson
Sedro-Woolley
