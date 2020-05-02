Re: “Hard time buying 'liberal hoax'” (Letters, April 24).
If we don’t condemn Trump’s failures, we become complicit. Although the gentleman has every right to his opinion, maybe he should spare a moment to contemplate the “Dunning-Kruger-Effect.” It’s very enlightening.
Perhaps the gentleman could verify his sources for: “Most Americans agree he has done a brilliant job,” and, “(COVID-19) really doesn’t amount to anything more than a ‘bad flu.’” Since 1918, when did a “bad flu” infect 3.2 million people globally and kill over 228,504 in four months (as of April 29)?
Please provide statistics showing when a past seasonal “bad flu” kept infecting and killing so many Americans so rapidly. In the U.S. as of April 29: 1,040,336 infected +27,327 (+3%) in 1 day; 60,996 dead +2,612 (+4%) in 1 day. Washington state: 14,070 infected, 801 dead (npr.org).
On April 22, The Wall Street Journal published an editorial titled “Trump’s Wasted Briefings” in which it called on the media to stop broadcasting his press briefings, which Trump has turned into pill commercials and other deadly self-treatment fantasies to fight the virus.
Trump: “Because you see it (disinfectant) gets into the lungs and it does tremendous number on the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that … you’re going to have to use medical doctors … but it sounds – it sounds interesting to me” (time.com).
What would you think of parents who suggested that their child ingest disinfectant for a bad flu or cold? Trump’s recommendation was beyond irresponsible; it was criminal and he should be indicted. And sorry, but “sarcasm” doesn’t cut it during a pandemic.
A. Helge Andersson
Sedro-Woolley
