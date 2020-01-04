Re: “How will Trump be judged?” (Letters, Dec. 27).
The letter writer fails to mention in his recent anti-Trump opinion that the editor of Christianity Today is completely against our president. The writer of a recent article, editor Mark Gavin, is an established never-Trumper.
Pastor Billy Graham and current Pastor Jerry Falwell do not support this magazine anymore due to liberal left leaning beliefs and, in fact, according to CNN, more than 200 evangelical organizations discredit this editor and his opinions of our current president and how he conducts his business.
President Trump is a blessing from our Lord and shares this with the USA, Britain and the people of Israel who are the true children of God.
Do not doubt that these people who write hateful letters are trying to discredit a man who is doing wonders for our nation.
How can we doubt the facts? Since his election, the left has worked hard to make him look bad, and it bothers them beyond their best imagination how he could keep winning and outsmart their best effort.
I feel personally blessed as do many for the job he is doing an and will continue to do with his next five years. What have the Democrats done but push the anti-Trump agenda since taking control of the House of Representatives?
Right now the agenda of the liberal deep state is to prevent his re-election and the likely elimination of the global agenda they wish to put in place.
The Republican support for our president is at unprecedented levels, and Democrats are leaving their party in large numbers to come to a party of common sense and reasonable values.
Make no mistake, God is blessing our nation.
Dave Barber
Mount Vernon
