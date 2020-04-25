Re: “Hard time buying ‘liberal hoax’” (Letters, April 24).
Most Americans do not think Trump is doing a “brilliant job” as the writer claimed. Polls show the opposite. In the letter “What we believe” in the April 24 Skagit Valley Herald it showed that only 23% of adults believe Trump’s information about the pandemic.
It is widely known that he has a penchant for lying. As to his performance, he did virtually nothing in February and March to address the pandemic. He was too busy holding rallies and playing golf while it spread around the country.
He claimed to be smarter than the generals even though, as a draft dodger, he never served and had never taken a course in strategy, tactics, weaponry or anything else.
He claimed to be smarter than the scientists and climate control experts even though he never took a science course in his life.
Now it appears he thinks he is smarter than the medical professionals. He touted the drug hydroxychloroquine and said we should try it. Test results have not shown that to be true, possibly the opposite.
Then he said maybe we should inject ourselves with disinfectant to fight the virus. The medical community had to rush to tell people not to do that as it could kill you.
This is the man the writer described as a “great president”?
The truth is there is no liberal hoax. The real hoax is Trump himself.
John Kuntz
La Conner
