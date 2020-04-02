Re: “Fact is Trump’s popularity is up” (Letters, Feb. 14).
What am I missing? Why can’t I see the real Trump; the “natural phenomenon and supernatural being,” I assume descended from above to save America?
“Is he a legend or a myth?” His tweets and lies are without peer, “legendary,” and with his anti-Midas touch of turning gold into ashes, I think the “myth” would be exposed by his — tax returns.
I don’t hate him but, of course I don’t want him re-elected. It doesn’t make sense for me and others to cheer for someone whose “values” and lack of leadership we oppose.
We don’t have to “discredit” him; he’s masterful at doing it to himself. I quote a (March 20) White House press briefing:
NBC News reporter: “Nearly 200 dead, 14,000 who are sick. Millions, as you witnessed, who are scared right now. What do you say to Americans who are watching you right now who are scared?”
Trump: “I say you’re a terrible reporter, that’s what I say. I think it’s a very nasty question, and I think it’s a very bad signal you’re putting out to the American people … that’s really bad reporting.”
Then he began bad-mouthing NBC, Comcast and the “Deep-State Department” known as Congress. What kind of leader who cares for his people responds like that, attacking the reporter instead of reassuring the nation?
Blaming Europe for what he calls the “China virus” just shows how his (always-blame-others) detached mind works. But his crowd loves it and (ugh ghastly thought), it may even get him re-elected.
As America has now become the world’s most virus-infected nation, due to the president’s flagrant inaction, China may close its border as a precaution against Trump’s “America virus.”
Helge A. Andersson
Sedro-Wooolley
