Re: The utility of lying (Sept. 3).
It’s interesting how far someone will go to form a lie.
As a young boy, it was one of the first things I learned. I know many who do lie, and it always seems to come out and the truth is revealed.
The hate for supporting Trump continues, but we know his America first agenda will win because God wins in the end.
I didn’t have glasses as a child and I could see the truth clearly.
My parents were not into politics and it was the same for me, but when I saw left-wing activists trying to destroy a good man, I could not help but get involved.
The truth will be revealed to all very soon. Remember the Trump card?
Dave Barber
Mount Vernon
