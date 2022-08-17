...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO
MIDNIGHT PDT THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the mid 80s to mid
90s expected. This will pose a moderate to high risk of heat-
related illness.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Washington.
* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to midnight PDT Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses
for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without
effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
&&
Re: “Law-abiding citizens with guns aren't the problem. (Aug. 6)
The author is right about several things. Law-abiding citizens are generally not a problem. People who for whatever reason seek to injure or kill others can find various means to do it. Guns are objects.
However, guns are objects invented for the purpose of killing efficiently and at a distance. In the U.S., their overwhelming numbers and availability, whether legal or not, is “the problem.” The numbers do not lie. Gun deaths in this country in 2020 were 45,222. Of those, 9,384 were homicides and 24,292 were suicides. Guns were involved in over 53% of all suicides, and 90% were successful. And 59% of homicides were with guns. (Pew Research Center)
Guns became the leading cause of death in children and teens in 2020. (National Institutes of Health)
Worldwide, the U.S. is first in gun homicides per 100,000 among rich and developed nations. (Healthdata.org)
Nations and states with tighter gun laws have fewer gun deaths and injuries. The fewer guns, the less violence and death. Why is that hard to understand?
Criminal activity, gangs, mental illness, religious and political fanaticism, racial hatreds, are human problems of immense proportions needing complex solutions, but guns are objects completely within our control, and reasonable policies on their management are totally possible. The problem is lack of compassion and the will to confront those who benefit from the sale and promotion of guns.
