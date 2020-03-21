Re: “Primary rules need to change” (Letters, March 13).
What has happened to the “free and the brave?” With the exception of Mr. Yamashita and me, why aren’t voters openly outraged about this clear voter suppression/privacy violation in Washington state?
An overseas relative commented: “You’re kidding! Your vote doesn’t count unless you sign a party declaration to one of two parties only, on the outside of the ballot, for everyone to see; is that legal?”
I’m not a lawyer, but to me, constitutional means “legal” and unconstitutional means “illegal.” This crooked ballot to force voters to declare party affiliation, possibly lying, and sign off on it, too, should be challenged in court.
There are more parties in America than Tweedle Dum & Tweedle Dee, parties that actually reflect real working Americans, rather than big business and Wall Street. Where was Independent on the ballot?
Why was party affiliation required? Why was it on the outside of the ballot, which could be tampered with, and for all to see?
What happened to the alleged 46,000 or more ballots that had no party selected? Were they disenfranchised? (crosscut.com)
We need a nationwide same date Primary Election and to abolish the ridiculous caucuses, the Electoral College, gerrymandering and this new Washington voters’ privacy violation. It’s that simple.
Is this the beginning of the end of democracy?
A. Helge Andersson
Sedro-Woolley
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.