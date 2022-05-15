...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 5 PM PDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 5 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Concerning the letter “Too much coincidence” of May 11 regarding the leak of the Supreme Court draft abortion decision:
The “Democrats” didn’t do it. One person leaked that draft decision. Was the person who leaked it a Democrat? Wanting to influence the midterms? I don’t know. Could’ve been. Was it a Republican, wanting to lock in the conservative votes for the anti-abortion decision? I don’t know. And neither does the writer of the letter at issue. But she sure is willing to jump to the conclusion that best fits her belief system and political agenda.
If you’re looking for a bear in the woods, any sign of scat is sure to be bear scat. Unless, of course, you’ve educated yourself about what the real stuff looks like. Knee-jerk reactions aren’t helpful because they are seldom based on research and truth. Know your scat.
