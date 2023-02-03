Recently a gentleman wrote a letter to the editor (“A legitimate use for assault rifles,” Jan. 19) speaking of his reluctance and frustration with a ban or restriction on semi-automatic/automatic weapons. Apparently, he is an expert marksman and competes using such guns.
His fear is a restriction on these weapons would be too restrictive, especially for someone who takes part in organized, sanctioned competitions. In my view, this is apples and oranges.
Not everyone who owns these weapons is an expert. I would guess very few. So why do so many feel the need to arm themselves as well or better than law enforcement and even the military? Large-capacity magazines and the availability of bullets paired with these weapons is unnecessary.
Where adults and children are victims, semi-automatics and lots of bullets appear together. Some will say they use these weapons for pleasure and sport. I don’t dispute that. It would likely go nowhere as the (often misinterpreted) Second Amendment would be the rebuttal.
In the last week, three mass shootings and over 40 in the past month. Forty. Sadness and prayers don’t make a difference. We occasionally lower the flag to half staff as an expression of mourning. Let’s permanently keep it there. With the frequency of these tragedies, let’s be reminded we must do something differently.
Having the flag at half mast in front of every school in the country won’t stop school shootings. It might remind parents dropping their kids off that no one is immune to gun tragedies. It might spur everyone to pressure decision-makers for change. Truthfully, seeing a flag at half mast will fade into our collective backgrounds.
We will succumb to blindness like the deafness associated with our prayers. For the moment, it would serve as a placeholder for our prayers and inaction. Meanwhile, the mourning continues.
