Re: No sympathy for man who stormed Capitol (Letters, July 22)
I read with sardonic amusement the letter that decried the “assault on democracy” and the “insurrectionist” who got eight months in jail.
Where was the author’s outrage when the vandals were decimating our cities and destroying buildings and businesses? What about the lives lost during those abominable BLM riots? Was anyone convicted of those crimes?
What’s the difference between those insurrections and what happened on Jan. 6? The author used words like “subvert,” “stupid,” “traitorous” — they could apply equally to the BLM riots that many of us thought were “disgusting.” The hands of law enforcement were tied by the liberal, permissive minds in our cities that had that same attitude.
The author wants to punish the demonstrators of Jan. 6? How about punishing the criminals who use any excuse to deface and destroy our cities and steal what isn’t theirs?
Pat Lane
Mount Vernon
