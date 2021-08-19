Re: “Parade expressed love of country” (Letters, July 16)
What does the letter writer mean with: “This year, it (the parade) returned to its roots and was an organic celebration once again, by the people to celebrate our independence.”
Does he recall the democracy we almost lost to a deadly coup-d’état attempt by a former president and his followers, some of whom are now on trial?
The Founders’ two documents don’t make America the greatest country in history, not even in the world. They were masterpieces deceptively written to secure the God-given rights for wealthy male Southern white slave owners. Two hundred and 40 years of abuse hasn’t made them reality.
America isn’t the greatest country anymore. Are people more free today, than they were then?
With about one-quarter of Republicans agreeing with a set of conspiratorial beliefs linked to the QAnon movement (CNN), whatever that is, I can’t see a way out of the Cuckoo’s nest. And the swastika carved into the wall of a State Department elevator (CNN), was that someone’s Third Reich Dream or …?
A hundred years ago, thousands of armed Nazis marched the streets in Germany with torches and flags, without causing violence. Peaceable assemblage can take many forms as history shows. The First Amendment doesn’t protect illegal conduct or speech inciting imminent lawless action, such as overturning elections.
It’s shameful that only two Republican senators have condemned the Jan. 6 terrorist attack on the nation’s Capitol. We must conclude that all other GOP leaders support fascism, directly or indirectly. Fascism should not have any place in America.
“Well-armed militia” groups are only protected by the NRA. According to legal analysts, the Constitution doesn’t protect private military groups unconnected to or outside the authority of the government. All 50 states prohibit and restrict paramilitary groups’ activity (Brennan Center for Justice).
The letter writer is quite right: we should take a stand against ignorance, untruths, and blind cancel culture, i.e. far-right Republican propaganda.
A. Helge Andersson
Sedro-Woolley
