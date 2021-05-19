Re: "School system not what it once was," Letters, May 13.
You published a letter that complained that school kids today are suffering from being taught a version of history distorted by a "liberal/socialist" agenda.
I attended Burlington High in the early 1970s. The principal there was my dad. He served in WWII. After the war, he attended Washington State University, obtained his degree and launched a successful career in school teaching and administration.
He was able to attend WSU due to the GI Bill. He and Mom were able to afford housing with help from the Federal Housing Administration.
These programs helped build an American middle class, which largely didn’t exist prior to the war. And they were not available to African Americans.
While the great American middle class that helped propel the nation into great power status was being built, people of color were systematically excluded. For example, the FHA instituted a policy of “redlining” in the 1930s, which nixed mortgages in and near Black neighborhoods.
Is this information helpful for understanding what we see in America today? I say it does.
Learning some of the less admirable truths of our nation’s history doesn’t need to threaten us. Although the author writes that a more nuanced appreciation for our history risks “insulting our kids’ intelligence,” I have to wonder if teaching a potted, white-washed version that omits key facts doesn’t do exactly that.
I’m a white male baby boomer whose life was greased by the wave of economic success of my parents' generation, which in turn was fueled by federal programs designed for exactly that purpose.
Those programs were mostly unavailable to people of color. Teaching history that omits these and other significant instances of systematic racism does a disservice to our children and our nation.
John P. Norris Jr.
Shoreline
