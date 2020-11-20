So winner takes all is a good thing in our election? Not. It insures that the most populous states have the biggest effect.
If King County had 30% of the population and votes 49% Torey Party and 51% Labour Party, then with the winner-take-all system, Labour gets all 30% of the state vote.
Direct proportional doesn’t fly well either because the most populous group of areas continue to have their disproportional sizes dictate.
If we had the ability to change anything here, which we really don’t, there would be a modified proportional system reflecting the U.S. Constitution. Like the Senate, the winner of each state gets two votes automatically. The remaining votes get divided by a rounded percentage of the number of congressional seats available to each state.
In a blowout race, a state with two senators and two representatives, all four votes would go to one side. In a photo finish race, the small state would get two automatic votes, and one vote for and one against for a 3-1 split. A whole bunch of small states would have a much larger impact. In a state with two senators and 18 representatives, a tight race would win two plus the proportional difference of vote. With 18 votes remaining, it would get nine of 18, a blowout maybe of 66% vs. 34% so two automatic votes plus 2/3 of 18 (12) or a total of 14, the six remaining would still be in the running with help from the smaller states.
So much for logic and the origins of the legislative split. They don’t apply, as if they would.
Robert Pare
Bow
