In response to the Aug. 13 letter to the editor, “Why do Christians support Trump?” I would like to ask the writer a simple question.
Why would a voter support any politician (Mr. Biden) or any political party (Democrats) that has endorsed the killing of over 62 million unborn children in the U.S. since 1973? (numberofabortions.com) Of all the issues the writer addresses, I find it interesting (and rather convenient) the one issue not addressed — the rights of the unborn.
Rob Thomas
Concrete
