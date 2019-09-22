I am anxiously awaiting the Republican presidential debates. I can't wait to hear them debate the issues like the Democrats have.
I want to hear their points of view and proposals on things like global warming, health care, gun controls and immigration reform. I want to know how they plan to make our society safe again. I want to hear their plan to replace Obamacare with something better.
The problem is I checked the TV guide, and I can't find when the Republican debates are scheduled.
I happen to think that open debates, considering all points of view, is what makes our democracy work. Of course, it is not really working right now.
While 89% of people favor expanded background checks for gun purchases and have for a long time, nothing is done. The House, with much bipartisan support, has sent to the Senate a number of gun-control bills that are piled up on the Sen. Mitch McConnell's desk, waiting for the "president to make up his mind."
What? The 53 Republican senators have no will of their own? How about restarting the process of democracy by bringing these critical bills to the floor, have a debate and pass some legislation? Then send them to the president, dispelling the rumor that the entire GOP consists of robots.
Of course, they will not have open debates, fearing we the people will clearly see their game. They have nothing to offer the American people. All they offer is a constant in-your-face resistance to the will of the overwhelming majority of people.
The blocking of all gun-control legislation, when 89% of our people favor it, is a classic and consistent example of authoritarian arrogance. This arrogance is the best money can buy.
Hal Pullin
Mount Vernon
