The assault weapons ban is still alive in Legislature, but if enacted 777 Washingtonians will still die each year from shootings not classified as mass shootings, which constitute less than 1% of firearm homicides.

The rational for banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines is perpetration of a fallacy devoid of evidence that gun violence can be banned into remission.

