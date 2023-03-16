The assault weapons ban is still alive in Legislature, but if enacted 777 Washingtonians will still die each year from shootings not classified as mass shootings, which constitute less than 1% of firearm homicides.
The rational for banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines is perpetration of a fallacy devoid of evidence that gun violence can be banned into remission.
Every Town for Gun Safety found that over a 10-year period Washington experienced fewer than four mass shooting fatalities a year, while suicide firearm fatalities averaged 617 (79%).
There are steps the Legislature can take to begin reducing this hemorrhaging gun slaughter:
1. Continue funding the Washington State Patrol Secure Automated Firearms E-Check (SAFE), which will provide a robust single-point background check for those seeking to acquire firearms.
2. Support, fund and enforce the provision in Initiative 1369 requiring a yearly evaluation of eligibility for individual possession of firearms, thus allowing law enforcement to identify people no longer eligible because of criminal or temporary mental health issues.
3. Restore funding to the Department of Licensing Firearms Data Base, which enables law enforcement identification of suspects who may well be armed.
Enough of offering bandages to children riddled with bullet holes.
