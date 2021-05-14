“I don’t have to get a COVID vaccination, it is my right.” Really? America is in a war with the COVID virus. We have over 500,000 dead in less than a year, and close to $2 trillion in debt. This is far more destructive than any war in recent memory.
So far this invasion has not been treated as a war, yet, could it be?
Should our government find it necessary to declare war, war powers would change the complexion of our rights. Conscription or the draft could make inoculation mandatory subject to conscript health.
The United States, in time of war, has demonstrated great patriotism and call to duty. Many conscripts and volunteers have stood before an implacable enemy and paid the price with their lives. There are folded flags somewhere in the inventory of almost every family in this great country. They died out of necessity or vision.
The above brings me to reflect on the behavior of some of our citizens of today, and wonder why.
I see government representatives trample our Constitution and deny COVID. I see citizens who claim rights to not participate in this war by not being vaccinated. Rights defended by many dead soldiers. I see cheaters lying about vaccination status.
The irony of this behavior is that many of these people vigorously wave flags.
We are the government. We mold it in an image reflected by the ballot box. Are we happy seeing government representatives managing voting methods for their own ends?
Is America of today to be the America of the future? Are you at peace with this reality?
Please help defeat COVID, get vaccinated.
Please vote.
Love America as your life.
Tom Fouts
Guemes Island
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.